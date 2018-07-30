Springfield plans £400m Livingston development

The new site, which has a gross development value (GDV) of more than £400m, is on the southwest border of Livingston, 15 miles from Edinburgh and 30 miles from Glasgow.

The area is zoned for 1,900 homes as well as commercial units and a primary school. Springfield intends to develop the site as a new neighbourhood within Livingston and is paying for the land in instalments, subject to planning being received.

Springfield is now working on a masterplan for the site and expects to submit a detailed planning application for phase one of approximately 600 private and affordable homes by early 2019.

Executive chairman Sandy Adam said: “I am delighted that we have secured this significant land deal, which extends our years of activity – strengthening our long-term future. It is an excellent site in a location with high demand for new homes thanks to its easy access to both Edinburgh and Glasgow. We have a proven track record in delivering long-term projects like this one and by applying the expertise that we have gained through the development of our villages, we can accelerate the successful development of this new site. We would expect to be able to begin selling homes around three years from now.”