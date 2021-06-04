Stanhope heads north for £1.5bn ID Manchester innovation district

Illustrative image of what ID Manchester might be like

ID Manchester will be Stanhope’s first outside of the southeast of England.

The University of Manchester is looking to redevelop 10.6 hectares of its North Campus site, next to Piccadilly Rail Station. The plan, called ID Manchester, is to create ‘a new neighbourhood and innovation district that will be an engine for economic growth’.

The university has selected Bruntwood SciTech to lead the project, with Stanhope as strategic development manager. Bruntwood SciTech is a 50:50 joint venture between Manchester-based developer Bruntwood and insurance/investment firm Legal & General.

The development is expected to take 15 years to complete at the cost of £1.5bn.

Plans show four million square feet (370,000 sqm) including 2.6 million square feet (240,000 sqm) of new commercial workspace and a £28m investment in the public realm to provide a focal point for events.

Stanhope said that the project consolidated its commitment to the life sciences sector in the UK following landmark developments at White City Place and the British Library, both in London.

Stanhope project director Jonathon Weston, who is project lead on ID Manchester, said: “Stanhope is honoured to have been selected by Bruntwood SciTech as their development partner for this hugely iconic and important new neighbourhood and world class innovation district. Manchester plays a significant part in the UK’s Life Sciences sector and to be able to help the University and city realise its vision for this area is something we are passionately committed to.

“As one of the leading life sciences developers in the southeast, and as a proud Mancunian myself, we are thrilled to expand our work, expertise and knowledge in the sector to this vibrant northern city. Our work in the last five years reinventing White City Place into a new creative and Life Sciences quarter in West London, alongside our plans to develop and expand The British Library to include a new HQ for The Alan Turing Institute gives us the expertise to be well-placed in creating a dynamic, diverse and inclusive new district that properly integrates with the heart and soul of the city.”

Bruntwood SciTech executive chair Chris Oglesby said: “The ambition to create an innovation district of this size and scale will help transform the UK’s knowledge economy and cement the UK’s status as world leader in science, technology and engineering.

“Working in partnership with The University of Manchester, we will create a global exemplar that will support national and international investment into science and technology, creating new pathways for the translation of research, and new cultures for enterprise.

“It’s also an opportunity to build something with purpose and a social conscience at its heart from the outset. ID Manchester will champion a more progressive and sustainable model of economic success, one that works for all people and the planet.”

