Stantec agrees to buy US environmental firm

The acquisition is seen by Stantec as adding depth and breadth to its environmental services team, especially in the US Midwest. The company said that the environmental services industry is experiencing significant growth, with opportunities in the US energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, mining and transportation sectors.

“Wenck and Stantec share a client-focused, expert service, and entrepreneurial culture,” said Stantec president and chief executive officer Gord Johnston. “We have worked with Wenck across multiple business lines over many years, and we’re actively collaborating on several projects currently. While Wenck complements our current suite of markets and sectors, they fill important gaps in expertise, services, geography, and clients.”

Wenck’s air quality and process engineering teams will provide platforms for Stantec growth in the US and Canada, he said, while its solid waste and private development teams will add depth for Stantec in Minnesota, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, and Georgia. In addition, Wenck’s market- water resources, mining and environmental remediation capabilities will help grow Stantec’s presence in the US North Central, Mountain, and Southeast Regions. Its municipal infrastructure, geospatial resources, and construction services/administration groups will strengthen Stantec’s municipal practice.

“Alignment of culture and values is critical for us,” said Wenck chief executive officer Rod Ambrosie. “We’re excited to see a strong alignment with Stantec’s purpose, values, and culture, which we believe is a strong foundation for success. By integrating into a global company network, this acquisition provides new opportunities for both our employees and clients.”

