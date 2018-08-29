Stantec to buy Ontario firm

True Grit Engineering, which employs 55 people, has worked in areas such as remediation, design-build, highway design and securing permits for major developments. It is concentrated in Thunder Bay and has regional offices in Sioux Lookout and Welland.

“We are excited to welcome True Grit Engineering to our northern Ontario operations,” says Stantec vice president Eric Wiens. “We have a longstanding relationship with True Grit Engineering and have experienced the quality work they deliver after partnering with them on a number of great projects. True Grit Engineering will increase our office presence in key markets, providing our clients and the local community with increased personal contact and a deep knowledge of issues impacting projects.”

True Grit Engineering’s services and relationships span multiple Stantec business lines and Stantec sees the acquisition as providing an opportunity to further develop buildings, transportation, water and mining expertise in the north-western Ontario market.

Over the past the 13 years, True Grit Engineering has developed strong relationships with numerous clients throughout northern Ontario, said Eric Zakrewski, president and CEO of True Grit Engineering. “As True Grit Engineering grew, our clients responded by asking us to take on greater and more complex challenges while providing a wider variety of engineering services.”

The True Grit Engineering acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.