Stantec to help Tees Valley create spatial strategy

The Tees Transporter Bridge, between Middlesbrough and Stockton.

Spatial development strategies aim to set a 20-year-framework for local plans. They are being established across England to make sure regions can meet their future housing needs, coordinate the provision of strategic infrastructure, grow their economies, and improve the environment and levels of climate resilience.

Stantec says the appointment is one of the earliest formal SDS commissions of its kind, placing the team at the forefront of a new approach to development, as Westminster aims to devolve more power to regional authorities.

Alongside Stantec, the team is made up of national communications consultancy Camargue, specialists in strategic stakeholder engagement, urban planning and design firm Prior + Partners, commercial property consultants Montagu Evans, with Richard Wood Associates providing additional national knowledge in strategic planning.

The strategy will be developed through an extensive programme of engagement, with the outputs made publicly available. The approach aims to present complex planning matters in a clear and accessible way, enabling meaningful input from interested parties across the region. Regeneration activity across key sites, including former industrial areas, will be considered alongside local housing and infrastructure needs.

“The Tees Valley presents a distinctive set of opportunities and challenges, and this strategy will support the region’s economic transition. We’ll focus on accelerating key growth areas such as advanced manufacturing, energy, and emerging digital sectors,” said Nancy MacDonald, Stantec’s regional business leader for Infrastructure in the UK and Ireland.

“Our team understands the importance of this opportunity to shape the future of the region but also the need to bring local people with us on this journey. We want to make sure this plan takes advantage of new industries, connects its communities so they can really thrive, and is able to pair housing provision with aspirational economic development goals. We are all incredibly excited to demonstrate our people-focused approach to strategic planning and positive community development with this SDS.”

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