Star Platforms opens Thetford depot

The company provides a range of powered access equipment including scissor lifts, cherry pickers and low-level platforms to help people work safely at height. Its branches in Luton, Leicestershire, Berkshire and Kent have been joined by a fifth depot in Thetford in Norfolk, covering the Anglian region.

Increased demand has also led to the company investing £2 million in 400 new pieces of equipment, which will be shared across all five sites. This brings the total number of items of hire equipment in the business to 1,500 - double the amount the company had two years ago.

Managing director Richard Miller said: “We have a large demand from existing customers to supply equipment in the Anglia region, and, with no Access Alliance member covering the area, we were compromising the service we offer with no managed supply chain. We therefore took the decision to open a depot in Thetford which has excellent road links to all parts of Anglia including Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Essex and beyond.”

The site has resulted in the creation of five jobs, with Stephen Carman at the helm as general manager. He has more than 20 years’ experience in the rental sector and previously worked in positions for Hewden and Nationwide Platforms.

The company, which has 64 employees across the five sites, also offers a range of IPAF-accredited training courses covering areas including the selection, management and operation and mobile elevated work platforms (MEWPs).