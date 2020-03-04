Star Platforms reaches 90% diesel-free

Managing director Richard Miller with a delivery of new machines including the Niftylift HR15N Hybrid articulating boom lift

Star Platforms has been focusing its investment on reduced or zero emissions machines, such as Skyjack battery powered slab scissor lifts and electric rough terrain scissor lifts such as the 11.75-metre working height Skyjack 6832RTE.

It also has a lot of Niftylift hybrid boom lifts, from the HR15 (15 metres) up to the HR28 (28 metres).

In total, Star Platforms now has 1,725 hybrid or electric platforms for hire, making up 89% of its entire rental fleet.

Managing director Richard Miller said: “Our ISO 14001 certification demonstrates that we have an effective environmental management system (EMS) in place and as we continue to grow and add to our fleet, we are conscious of maintaining our environmentally friendly goals. We regularly review our carbon footprint, and this includes our hire fleet. We are seeing more and more demand from our customer base for electric or hybrid platforms and are pleased the industry is moving to use more energy efficient machinery.”

