Station demolition achieves 95% recycling rate

The only materials not considered for recycling were those containing hazardous substances such as asbestos.

Network Rail and contractors Balfour Beatty and Dem-Master have ensured that 100% of the brick, timber and concrete removed from the site during the demolition work has been recycled for reuse elsewhere in the construction industry.

In total, 14,000t of redundant material has been removed from Queen Street by the project and recycled into a range of sectors including house- and road-building projects and the bio-mass industry.

Some of it, in the form of brick and concrete which had been crushed into small stone, even returned to Queen Street for on-site reuse as part of the base layer for the new station.

Network Rail said that the team has also significantly reduced the carbon footprint of the demolition works by carrying out the recycling work within Glasgow.

Tommy McPake, Network Rail programme manager for Queen Street, said: “Demolishing the redundant building in the heart of Glasgow city centre, and without closing the station, was extremely challenging for the project team. We are pleased to have been able to ensure that nearly all of the material removed from the site has been recycled.

“When complete, the new station will transform travel through Queen Street – allowing longer and greener electric trains to use the station and providing customers with a brighter, more modern station building.”

The £120m Scottish government-funded redevelopment of Scotland’s third-busiest station will be completed in 2020.