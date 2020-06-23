Steel buildings add to Vinci order book

CGI of the Ellesmere Port council services building, now under construction

The projects, at opposite ends of England in Cheshire and Essex, are council offices in Ellesmere Port and the next phase of Harlow Science Park.

Vinci Construction UK has started work on a £14.4m design and build project in Ellesmere Port for Cheshire West & Chester Council. The building, on the site of the bus station, will provide council offices, a Job Centre Plus and a Citizen’s Advice Bureau.

The project is considered a catalyst for the wider Ellesmere Port town centre regeneration master plan. The first phase is the creation of a new bus zone featuring seven new stands along Civic Way. Once the bus zone is operating, the existing bus station will be demolished to make way for a 50,000 sq ft public service centre.

The new building consists of a steel frame, brickwork and structural light rendered wall elements with large glazed sections, punched windows, and copper-coloured metal cladding.

Vinci regional director Garry Bowker said: “Great news to get this project over the line, into contract and mobilising for start on site. Credit to our valued customer Cheshire West & Chester Council for continuing with their investment plans at this time.”

Vinci has also been appointed to carry out the design and construction of the £5.4m Advanced Manufacturing facilities project at Harlow Science Park.

The facilities, which are part of the 27-acre science park, will provide office, research and development, and amenity space. Harlow Science Park is being developed by Vinci UK Developments in partnership with Harlow District Council.

The Advanced Manufacturing Facility scope includes a new build development comprising 4,810 sqm of floor space arranged into three buildings.

Both projects are due to complete next year.

Harlow Science Park

