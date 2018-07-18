Steel firm charged over deadly explosion

Celsa's rod and bar mill in Splott

The explosion at Celsa’s steelworks in Splott, Cardiff on 18th November 2015 resulted in the deaths of Mark Sim and Peter O’Brien, engineers at the company’s rod and bar mill. Five other workers were also injured.

The Health & Safety Executive has now brought charges.

Celsa Manufacturing (UK) Ltd has been summoned to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 11th September 2018 to face a charge under Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Celsa Steel UK, part of Spain’s Celsa Group, is the largest manufacturer of steel reinforcement in the UK.