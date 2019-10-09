Steel specialist switches to cement

Dr Nina Cardinal

Nina Cardinal joins Hanson Cement, part of the HeidelbergCement Group, to lead the technical team that provides customers with advice, information and support on all cement and cementitious issues.

Dr Cardinal worked for Tata Speciality Steels for more than 20 years, latterly as technical director, before joining the University of Sheffield as director of operations in the Faculty of Science in 2016.

Hanson Cement commercial director Mark Hickingbottom said: “Nina has an excellent understanding of product and service development and will be working with customers and operational teams across our cement and concrete business lines.”

