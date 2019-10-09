  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu October 10 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Steel specialist switches to cement

Steel specialist switches to cement

1 day Hanson Cement has hired Dr Nina Cardinal to be as its new national technical manager.

Dr Nina Cardinal
Dr Nina Cardinal

Nina Cardinal joins Hanson Cement, part of the HeidelbergCement Group, to lead the technical team that provides customers with advice, information and support on all cement and cementitious issues.

Dr Cardinal worked for Tata Speciality Steels for more than 20 years, latterly as technical director, before joining the University of Sheffield as director of operations in the Faculty of Science in 2016.

Hanson Cement commercial director Mark Hickingbottom said: “Nina has an excellent understanding of product and service development and will be working with customers and operational teams across our cement and concrete business lines.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »