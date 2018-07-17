Steer Davies Gleave becomes just Steer

Steer Davies Gleave is a leading name in the transport sector, but has recently branched out into other sectors, including fuel, power and economic development. The name change is intended to reflect this.

Hugh Jones, chief executive of the employee-owned company, said: “Our new name and brand draws depth and strength from our achievements and pedigree, and illuminates the company we are today, what we stand for and our future as a growing and diverse company with services spanning infrastructure, cities and transport.

“It marks an important point in our history. For over 40-years we have provided impartial, objective and results-driven advice. As Steer, we continue to strive for excellence in the transport sector, while celebrating our expansion into new and evolving markets.”