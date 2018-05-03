Stepnell recruits former BAM boss

Richard Bailey has joined regional construction contractor Stepnell after a long career with BAM.

Richard Bailey joins Stepnell after 39 years with BAM Construct, and the past seven as its managing director of UK construction.

At Stepnell he is in a newly created role to help guide the company’s growth strategy. It is aiming to lift turnover from its current £156m to £200m by 2020.

Stepnell joint managing director Tom Wakeford says: “We’re delighted to have attracted someone of Richard’s calibre to our board. He is well-known for his creative thinking and personal approach with customers and employees, qualities which align perfectly with the Stepnell ethos and culture.

“We continue to refine the strategic direction of the business and how we operate so that we can deliver great buildings for our customers, whilst looking to identify where we can improve and taking a sustainable approach to risk management. Richard’s experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to pursue organic and planned growth in a marketplace which offers strong opportunities for financially robust businesses like ourselves able to offer comprehensive technical competency and professionalism allied to the flexibility and focus of a major regional contractor.”

Richard Bailey says: “This is a great time to be joining Stepnell which is in a strong position to build on the solid foundations of the business’s 150-year history. I see my role as a collaborative one, working with the company’s talented employees and teams, looking for ways to evolve the business’s already impressive reputation as a construction partner of choice. Stepnell wants to deliver an industry-leading experience for its customers and employees where culture drives behaviour and healthy outcomes and I look forward to being part of the team.”