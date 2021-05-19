Stepnell wins second Lifestory development

CGI of the completed Pegasus Wooburn Bales

Pegasus Wooburn Bales, a four-storey building with 44 apartments, is being developed by Lifestory Group as an independent living community in Wooburn Green for the over 60s.

The project is in two stages, with enabling and demolition works previously carried out by Stepnell’s southern team in November 2020 following a two-stage tender process. Stage two, the build, has now started and is scheduled to complete in August 2022.

Stepnell regional director Rob Speirs said: “This is our second project with the client after successfully completing Moor’s Nook in Woking, so it’s great to see that we’ve managed to secure yet another development with the business by providing a high-quality service.”

He added: “Logistically, Wooburn Green will present some challenges as there is limited access to the site and it is surrounded closely by neighbouring homes, so we will be taking a lot of time to put together a seamless workflow plan to prevent disruption. This will include carefully considered crane and material delivery times, as well as engaging with the local community to keep them updated on work progress through regular newsletter distribution.”

Sallyanne George, Lifestory Group's development manager for this project, said: "The team has already made real progress on-site and our existing working relationship will only make seeing the creation and completion of this development that bit easier, whatever challenges come up on the journey."

