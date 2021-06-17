Sterilising technology trialled on Manchester Piccadilly escalator

Oxonox handrail sanitising device installed inside an escalator at Manchester Piccadilly station

A new sanitising system has been installed inside an escalator at Manchester Piccadilly station to continually coat its handrail with an invisible layer of disinfecting particles each time it goes around.

A device inside the escalator mechanism works by extracting oxygen and nitrogen from the air to produce plasma particles which are applied onto the handrail to kill and prevent 99.9% of hidden viruses and bacterial pathogens.

The protective covering lasts up to six hours, with visual and audible displays to show the system is working. This creates a reassuring shield for people who might touch the handrails.

The Oxonox Airstair’s design means that the escalators do not have to be switched off during the day for cleaning, so passengers are no longer inconvenienced by shutdowns.

Kyla Thomas, station manager at Manchester Piccadilly, said: “We’re really proud to trial this virus-busting technology on one of our busiest escalators. It’s an added layer of protection already in place through our rigorous cleaning activities and social distancing measures.

“Not only does our space-age cleansing system prevent the spread of bugs, but it also gives passengers confidence they can hold the handrail without slips, trips and falls. Should the trial be successful we’ll be looking to roll it out to the other escalators in the station.”

This is one of several different trials that Network Rail is carrying out in its stations to keep regularly touched surfaces clean. For example, London Euston station has been trialling a system that treats the escalator handrail with ultra-violet light.

