Sterling revives Hymix concrete trucks

Sterling GP, owned and run by the James family, makes beavertail plant bodies and step frame trailers. With almost 40% market share in the UK large beavertail market, the family was looking for new products.

Established in 1988, Hymix Ltd was a leading manufacturer for concrete mixer trucks in the UK until it collapsed into administration last year.

Hymix mixers will now be manufactured and installed at Sterling’s five-acre site in Stokesley, North Yorkshire. The first new mixers will be rolling off the production line by the end of the year, Sterling said.

Sterling sales director Jarl James said: “The Hymix truck concrete mixer is a perfect fit for our business, and the engineering ability of our team will allow us to further develop the product and manufacturing process. We believe the sales and customer service expertise offered by our team will be well received by concrete mixer operators across the country. The initial reception from operators we have spoken has been very positive. And its great news for Teesside given the new jobs this will create over the next few years.”

Nick Humpish, who had been managing director of Hymix for 25 years when the company failed, said: “The Sterling team offer the Hymix range a bright new future. Their commitment to quality, service and on time delivery are exactly what the market demands to compliment the Hymix mixer performance and functionality.”

