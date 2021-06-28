Stevens sticks with Volvo

Some of Stevens' new articulated dump trucks

A long-standing Volvo customer, Stevens Equipment Rental has ordered a batch of articulated dump trucks and wheeled loaders from Volvo dealer SMT GB.

The trucks have been ordered with several optional extras, including 360° cameras, skip-up buzzers, reversing radars and deep tread tyres.

The wheeled loaders all have quick hitch couplers, third line hydraulics, autolube systems and reversible fans, as well as a range of attachments. The new wheeled loaders also come with Load Assist technology, which includes an on-board weighing system, real-time site maps, a unit conversion calculator and a weather monitoring app.

Director Andrew Stevens said: “We find that they are easy to rent out because everybody wants to rent a Volvo over other brands, especially in the ADT market.”

