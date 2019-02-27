Stewart Milne to supply L&Q with 1500 timber frames

Stewart Milne Timber Systems has committed to deliver timber frames for more than 1,500 homes for L&Q. The manufacturer, which has three factories in the UK, will also support L&Q on bids for standalone contracts in the open market.

The closed-panel timber frame structures will initially be used in the construction of L&Q’s new Counties developments at Birnam Mews, Tiddington and Saxon Reach, Milton Keynes, with the first deliveries in spring 2019.

L&G is aiming to use some type of modern method of construction (MMC) – using kits, pods or some other prefabricated componentry built off-site – for all its new-build homes by 2025. By 2028 it plans to have developed an entirely off-site manufactured home.

This strategy is intended to support L&Q’s plans to build 100,000 homes over the next 10 years.

Fiona Fletcher-Smith, group director of development and sales at L&Q, said: “We are excited to be collaborating with Stewart Milne Timber Systems on our modern methods of construction programme. Off-site manufacturing offers a range of exciting opportunities, speeding up the delivery and build quality of our developments whilst reducing the costs of projects.”

Stewart Milne was selected after demonstrating its ability to design, manufacture, supply and erect residential units up to six storeys high.

Alex Goodfellow, group managing director of Stewart Milne Timber Systems, said: “This is an ambitious and innovative partnership which lays down a significant marker for how new homes can be built at pace and to exacting design standards. This strategic alliance and collaboration will allow L&Q to deliver on a number of fronts and we believe they are setting the standard for how we should approach the housing shortfall across the UK.”