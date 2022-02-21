Stirling plans £18m housing spend

About £10m has been earmarked to build 70 new homes as part of the housing capital programme, which was approved at a special meeting of the council.

A further £900,000 will be invested in renewable technologies for the council’s existing houses estate, delivering up to 137 new units of solar panels and battery storage to homes across the city

The council also plans to undertake £7m of internal and external renewals on existing stock, including work to fit new kitchens, bathrooms, windows and central heating.

Councillor Jim Thomson, housing portfolio holder said: “We want all of Stirling’s communities to benefit from high quality, energy efficient housing and the plans laid out for the forthcoming financial year will not only improve the quality of the housing we can offer but also help us increase the number of homes.

“It is one of our keys aims to deliver more affordable and well managed homes to meet local needs and I look forward to seeing the new houses delivered.”

Councillor Danny Gibson, joint depute portfolio holder, said: “It’s important that investment in renewable technologies is part of our housing capital programme to help improve energy efficiency and reduce costs, especially at a time when living costs are on the rise and our residents are facing significant financial pressures.”

