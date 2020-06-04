Stonewater orders 120 Ilke prefabs

Housing units on Ilke's production line

Under the £23m deal, Ilke Homes will also provide the land for development, a former trading estate in Hereford.

Ilke will prefabricate the houses at its factory in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire and send them to Hereford on the back of trucks.

The turnkey deal is a further step in the firm’s evolution from manufacturing homes to becoming a fully-integrated developer.

Matthew Bench, partnerships director at Ilke Homes, said: “The need for affordable housing has never been more acute, and with construction having been paused on sites up and down the country, speed will be absolutely vital. By packaging up private land with turnkey development solutions in partnership with housing associations such as Stonewater, we can quickly scale-up the delivery of high-quality, energy-efficient affordable housing across the country.”

“Our recent expansion into new regions gives us a greater national reach and with wide ranging offerings including providing superstructures, turnkey solutions and full land-led developments, we can truly drive the benefits that come from offsite manufacturing.”

Stonewater regional development director Matthew Crucefix said: “Scaling-up the delivery of affordable homes is vital to ensuring that everyone in the UK has a place to call home. As we face the current coronavirus pandemic it has never been more important to do all we can to increase housing supply where it is safe to do so. This scheme is exactly the type of progressive development opportunity that will help meet the challenge we face to provide the affordable homes needed to tackle the housing crisis.

"Stonewater has demonstrated its agility in uncertain times by purchasing this land which has the benefit of an outline planning consent, we’re excited to be working up the reserved matters planning with Ilke Homes and moving this project forward.”

Ilke's factory in Knaresborough

Craning in an Ilke prefab in Hull

