Strabag wins German road tunnel contract

Strabag and Zublin are already working on other contracts on the same highway

The contract for the section of the BAB 44 highway adjoining to Boyneburg Tunnel will be carried out by Züblin Tunnelling as general contractor in cooperation with Strabag Large-Scale Projects & Waterproofing and Züblin Ground Engineering.

State-owned project management institution DEGES is client for the work on the highway between Kassel and Herleshausen to close a gap in the federal highway network between the BAB 7 highway near Kassel and the BAB 4 highway near Wommen.

The section newly awarded to Strabag starts east of the town Wehretal-Oetmannshausen and extends southwards to the Sontra-West junction.

The project’s centrepiece is the 1.7km long Boyneburg Tunnel, which consists of two two-lane tunnel tubes. The tubes are connected by five emergency cross-passages and each of them is provided with two emergency bays.

A 2.3km-long section of the BAB 44 highway will be constructed north of the tunnel and a 2.1km-long section south of it. Strabag said that these sections require extensive civil engineering and ground engineering works: a total of five underpasses and ramp structures, seven bearing walls, retaining structures and three bridges will have to be constructed.

Strabag CEO Thomas Birtel said that he was very pleased with the contract win. “We are proud that our intragroup cooperation in this project will make another contribution to the long-awaited closing of the gap in the strategically important East-West connection.”

It is the third contract awarded to the Strabag Group as part of the work on the BAB 44 highway between Kassel and Herleshausen. Züblin and Strabag have been working since 2016 have been on the construction of a 700 m-long highway bridge and Züblin is involved in the construction of the Trimberg Tunnel.