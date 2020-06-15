Structural warranty market cast into uncertainty

Currently, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) underwrites housing warranty insurance supplied by BLP Insurance. But this partnership is to end on 27th November 2020.

BLP is now in talks with other big insurance companies to become its new underwriting partners.

In the interim period, AGCS will continue to underwrite BLP business up to 27th November 2020 and will continue to provide a full claims service arising from all policies agreed up to that date. BLP will continue to service and audit all quotes accepted for policies agreed up to that date.

