Student residence scheme planned for Leeds

Artist's impression of the development

Under the plans, the 11,955 square metre project on Whitelock Street will regenerate a current run-down, disused site and comprise 105 units that will house 411 students.

Facilities will include a range of communal areas, including a central hub, gym, cinema, laundry room, roof garden and bicycle storage.

The ground floor of the building will have gallery and studio space for local artists.

“We have been creating student accommodation around the UK for over 14 years, and are delighted our next project will be in Leeds,” said Alumno managing director David Campbell. “Whitelock Street is the perfect location due its proximity to the universities and city centre, and we believe this development will be a great addition to the Sheepscar district and offer significant regeneration benefits. It will also make more housing available to local people by alleviating the need for students to rent family homes privately in the area.”

Gross development value was not disclosed.

