Students return to RAAC-free school

The issues with the school were identified in summer 2023, as a crisis developed over the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete in public buildings. For three years since, pupils have studied in temporary buildings.

BAM UK & Ireland worked with the Department for Education and Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust to move 1,300 11-to-18-year-old pupils into temporary accommodation in autumn 2023, before work began on a full rebuild of the site.

BAM UK & Ireland worked in close partnership with the school throughout the build, to minimise disruption and provide learning opportunities for students, with work experience opportunities, site tours and workshops. In 2024 the school was rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, despite being in the middle of the rebuild.

The project has now reached completion with pupils relocating into their permanent school following the Easter break. The move brings students into an environment that aims to be calm and inspiring, with science laboratories, technology rooms, a climbing wall, dance studio, gym, chapel, and outdoor play areas and picnic spaces.

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