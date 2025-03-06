Suction excavator guidance revised

'Safe Use of Suction & Vacuum Excavators' is available on the CPA website

The CPA Suction and Vacuum Excavator Special Interest Group (SAVE) came together after a series of incidents, including a fatality, involving suction excavator machines.

One of the first actions for SAVE members was the production of safe use guidance to offer a key reference document for the sector.

The first edition of SAVE’s Safe Use of Suction & Vacuum Excavators was published in 2019. Six years on, it has now been revised.

Revisions have been made with regards to the use and control of supporting personnel, road transport requirements and cleaning of hoppers. Issues have also been clarified around the use of ground-engaging tools.

SAVE chair Declan Burke, who is also managing director of Force One Ltd, said: “The original publication – the first of its type – made a huge difference in the way that suction and vacuum excavators were procured and used and it has stood the test of time. As with all operational practices, we needed to ensure it remained fit-for-purpose.

“I and the members of the group urge those who own, hire or specify the use of suction and vacuum excavators to read and implement the recommendations and good practices contained within the revised publication.”

The publication can be downloaded free of charge from the CPA website.

