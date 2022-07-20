Sunbelt adds more electric telehandlers

Sunbelt's second batch of Faresin 6.26 Full Electric telehandlers

It is believed that this brings to 10 the number of six-metre Faresin electric telehandlers that Sunbelt runs alongside similar-sized JCB electric telehandlers.

Sunbelt placed its first Faresin order with the Italian manufacturer’s UK dealer, GGR, last year. The size of that order was not disclosed but the publicity photo showed five machines in Sunbelt colours. Customer feedback has prompted it to buy some more.

Rentals asset management director Andrew Winlow said: “We have been impressed by what we have seen from the Faresin 6.26 Full Electric so far and customer feedback has been very positive.”

He added: “Faresin continues to innovate at pace and is making products such as the electric telehandler readily available in the marketplace, with further development planned for later in the year. While GGR Group, the importer has made a commitment to stock and we’re seeing machines arrive monthly, all of this has been key to our partnership success and is allowing us to respond to customer demand.”

The Faresin 6.26 FE is powered by a lithium-ion battery. It can handle loads of up to 2,600kg and has a maximum six-metre lift height and a three-metre forward reach. The similar sized JCB 6M, which also appears in Sunbelt’s catalogue, has a 2,500kg safe working load capacity.

