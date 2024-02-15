Sunbelt appoints new chief executive

Andy Wright is leaving

Sunbelt Rentals UK & Ireland UK chief executive Andy Wright has handed in his notice and leaves the company at the end of April after just four years in the job.

From 1st May 2024 chief operating officer Phil Parker will step up to become chief executive.

Phil Parker joined Sunbelt in 2016 as UK & Ireland finance director. He became COO in April 2023.

Before joining Sunbelt he was finance director of Capita for four years and finance director of BT before that .

Under Andy Wright’s brief term, Sunbelt changed its name (it was A-Plant until May 2020) and saw its revenue grow by 46% from £469m in the 2020 financial year to £685m in 2023 by moving into new markets including facilities management and film/TV.

Over the past 20 years Andy Wright has also worked for Speedy, Nationwide Platforms and Aggreko, as well as a stint with a rental company in Dubai.

Sunbelt Rentals group chief executive Brendan Horgan said: “I would like to personally thank Andy Wright for his collaboration and transformative leadership. Sunbelt Rentals is a better business today as a direct result of his ambition and efforts.”

