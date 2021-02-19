Sunbelt joins the electric telehandler movement

Sunbelt's first five Faresin telehandlers

The Faresin 6.26 full electric telehandler is powered by a lithium-ion battery pack and thus releases no fumes.

The standard 300Ah battery will last up to six hours of typical use with a rapid recharge time of 1.5 hours from zero with the external fast charger. A regular 110-volt on-board charger is included when larger power supplies are not available and can be used for an overnight charge.

Flannery Plant Hire and M O'Brien Plant Hire are among other rental companies blazing a trail with this new machine.

The size of the order was not disclosed but an initial five units are shown in the photograph released with the sale announcement.

Sunbelt Rentals sales and marketing director Dave Harris said: “Our commitment to innovation, especially in the green arena, has led to the purchase of these machines.”

He also said that customers had been specifically asking for them. “We have seen that they have been introduced to the market with great effect and are already being requested on major national infrastructure projects,” he added.

The Italian-made telescopic handlers are sold in the UK by GGR, which previously introduced the Unic spider crane to the UK market.

“While Italian manufacturer Faresin is a relative newcomer to the construction sector, they have a heritage spanning almost five decades,” said Dave Harris. “The partnership with GGR Group gives confidence in the level of support that we should expect with this product. It is reassuring to know that their eye for innovation is supporting the introduction of this product to the market.”

JCB also has plans to bring to market a battery-powered Loadall 525-60E telehandler this year but deliveries have yet to start.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk