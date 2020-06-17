Sunbelt opens in Inverness

The new Inverness depot is Sunbelt ‘s first expansionist move since changing its name from A-Plant at the start of the month.

It is starting small, staffed by a team of just two initially, but more jobs are planned if the expected growth comes.

David Robinson, regional director for Scotland, said: “We are extremely excited to be able to expand our operations into the Scottish Highlands whilst working towards our long-term strategy to grow our operations across the UK.

“There is significant investment underway in the North of Scotland and we’re keen to support our existing customers working in this area, by making sure that they have access to the equipment that they need.”

