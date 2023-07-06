Sunbelt opens in Inverness

Located on Seafield Road, the depot will serve customers in Inverness and throughout Moray and the Highlands, offering a range of equipment, including plant, tools, powered access, utilities, and traffic management.

The new Inverness depot is now Sunbelt’s most northerly location. The company currently has ten locations across Scotland’s central belt plus depots in Dundee and Aberdeen.

Douglas Smith, sales director for Scotland said: “We’re excited to open our new depot in Inverness to provide our customers in the region with a full Sunbelt Rentals solution. This larger space allows us to offer our customers’ a full 360 solution and reflects our dedication to supporting our customers evolving needs of sustainable products.”

