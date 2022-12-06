TCI Magazine Christmas OfferTCI Magazine Christmas Offer
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue December 06 2022

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Sunbelt sees rental revenue growth offset test centre closures

Sunbelt sees rental revenue growth offset test centre closures

8 hours The winding-down of covid testing centres has made only a modest dent in the financial results of equipment hire group Sunbelt Rentals UK.

Sunbelt Rentals UK revenues dipped 2% in the six months to 31st October 2022 to £361.4m and operating profit slipped 11% to £47.8m (2021: £53.8m).

As we have previously reported, since the coronavirus hit the UK in March 2020, Sunbelt has made more than £400m from supplying equipment for temporary testing centres in the UK, accounting for nearly a third of its revenues. However, this has now come to an end, Sunbelt has demobilised and it is seeking to redeploy assets.

Sunbelt UK, formerly known as A-Plant, generated rental-only revenue of £215m in the six months to 31st October, up 6% on the prior year (2021: £203m). 

Excluding the impact of the work for the Department of Health, rental-only revenue increased 21%.  Rental revenue increased 7% to £293m (2021: £272m).

The directors explained that the 2% fall in total revenue for Sunbelt UK reflects the high level of ancillary and sales revenue associated with the work for the Department of Health, which accounted for 8% of revenue in the half year.

Parent company Ashtead Group now reports its financial in US dollar, since that is where its generates 85% of its revenue – just 9% is now in the UK and 6% in Canada.

Having added 72 locations in North America during the half-year and spent US$609m on 27 bolt-on acquisitions, Ashtead Group revenue grew 26% in the period to $4,796m and interim pre-tax profit grew by 35% to £1,185m.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »