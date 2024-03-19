Sunward grows dealer network

Golf & Turf Equipment directors Max White (left) and David White (right) with sales manager Ian Moss (centre)

The new Sunward dealers are Crowmec in Aberdeenshire and Golf & Turf Equipment in Berkshire.

Crowmec will cover Aberdeenshire, Perthshire, Morayshire, and the Highlands & Islands for Sunward while Golf & Turf Equipment will look after Berkshire along with parts of Surrey, Oxford and London.

Crowmex was uncertain at first, when Sunward made an approach seeking coverage in the north of Scotland. “At first we weren't sure as Sunward was a new brand in the UK,” said office manager Bethany Crow, “but we had a good look at their portfolio and decided this was a great product to represent, promote and sell.”

She continued: "Sunward have high-quality products that exceed our expectations and they invest in research, development and innovation, actively working toward sustainability. They consistently deliver reliable products and maintain quality across their entire product range. They also promptly address inquiries, provide clear information and handle issues efficiently, and are great with warranty support, returns and repairs.

"Since becoming a Sunward dealer we have access to a new range of machinery and we feel our target audience has grown because of this. We are constantly looking at new ways to diversify in an ever-changing world, and with Sunward also having machines such as scissor lifts and cherry pickers, this has seen our business open doors to new range of customers"

Golf & Turf Equipment joined the Sunward network after visiting a neighbouring dealer, Buzzard Equipment in Leighton Buzzard. It now stocks only Sunward machinery.

Directors Max White and David White explained that Golf & Turf had been looking to expand from grounds care into the construction and plant hire, and the Sunward product gave the opportunity to do this.

"After visiting Buzzard Equipment and looking at the machines we decided Sunward would be a good fit. The machines are good quality and Buzzard Equipment rated Sunward highly for both machines and parts availability and for after sales support," they said.

Rick Still, UK and Ireland country manager for Sunward, said: “We now have 15 official partners and the family continues to grow.”

