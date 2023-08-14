Super sewer enters testing phase

Progress on Acton storm tanks, as seen from the sky earlier this year

With the main tunnel and its connection tunnels now fully excavated and more than 85% of the construction work complete, the Tideway team is preparing to enter the testing phase.

During ‘system acceptance’ thousands of infrastructure assets will be checked to make sure that they function as designed.

As part of this, Tideway is seeking a contractor to undertake approximately 3,000 planned maintenance activities per year across 21 London sites, on mechanical & electrical (MEICA) and civils assets located at the surface and just below. The contractor will also be responsible for any reactive maintenance activities.

The super sewer’s main tunnel, its connection tunnels and shafts are not included in the scope of this contract.

Contract value is estimated at £7m per year for an initial 27 months, possibly stretching to 10 years.

Andy Forestiero, Tideway’s systems performance & maintenance manager, said: “We’re entering a new phase of works on Tideway as we continue toward our ultimate goal of cleaning up the River Thames for generations to come.

“And with this change of emphasis comes new opportunities. We’re fortunate to have worked with some world-class contractors on this job and I look forward to engaging with the market again to fulfil this unique opportunity.”

Assets that fall within the scope of this maintenance contract include ventilation equipment, pumps, penstocks, electrical equipment, instrumentation, civils structures, and more.

For more information, see www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/021776-2023

Albert embankment

