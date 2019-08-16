Suppliers' day for Merthyr bus station

Merthyr Tydfil is getting a new bus station

Morgan Sindall started preparatory works last month for the construction of a new bus station on the site of an old police station site in Swan Street in Merthyr Tydfil. Completion is expected in autumn 2020.

The project has been co-designed with the Cardiff Capital Regional Transport Authority and the council has retained Capita to support the management of the construction contract.

Opportunities for the South Wales construction industry to win supply chain contracts will be set out at an event at the Orbit Business Centre on Wednesday 11th September 2019.

Morgan Sindall is offering an range of subcontracting opportunities for services including scaffolding, security, bricklaying, carpentry, plastering, mechanical with design, electrical with design, flooring, steel doors and roller shutters, zinc roofing & cladding, painting & decorating, landscaping, signage, road markings, tiling and cleaning

The event is being hosted by Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council.

“The County Borough Council and Morgan Sindall have held a number of meetings to ensure local business engagement in relation to the opportunities there, and Morgan Sindall are very keen to offer subcontract work to our local companies,” said council leader Cllr Kevin O’Neill.

“This event will properly brief them on what’s available, as well as providing all the guidance they need to ensure they know how to tender for contracts.”

To register to attend the meeting email lance.whitely@merthyr.gov.uk. Registration closes on Monday 9th September.

