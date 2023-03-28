Suppliers named for £1.4bn materials framework

The Procurement for Housing (PfH) building materials framework, for UK housing associations and local authorities, is worth up to £1.42bn over four years.

Now in its sixth generation, the framework has been restructured with 16 lots allowing housing providers to procure plumbing, heating & gas, electrical and building materials, as well as aids & adaptations, through either specialist merchants, managed stores (set up for their sole use) or branch networks.

The framework has a number of regional lots, enabling Scottish and Welsh housing providers to procure from suppliers local to them. It also offers self-serve options, allowing operatives can pick up materials even when branches are closed.

An ‘on-demand’ category enables housing associations and councils to use merchant branch networks for ad hoc purchases, when needed. Social landlords can also procure a tech platform that allows direct labour organisations and subcontractors to manage van stock, source products locally and have oversight of all spend across the framework.

More than 450 housing providers used PfH’s previous materials framework.

Judy Ashcroft, materials category manager at PfH, said: “Rising costs and severe shortages have made the last few years pretty turbulent for social landlords procuring materials. The cost of living crisis is compounding this with housing associations and councils seeing a spike both in demand for homes and their own costs. More than ever, certainty is needed so the sector can meet tough targets on improving stock, but social landlords also need flexible, forward-thinking ways to source materials and deliver insights so they can manage their spend effectively.”

Lots and suppliers

Lot 1: Plumbing, heating & gas

Wolseley UK Limited

Jewson Partnership Solutions

City Plumbing Supplies

Huws Gray

Travis Perkins

UK Plumbing Supplies

National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)

Lot 2: Electrical

City Electrical Factors

Edmundsons Electrical

Rexel UK

Jewson Partnership Solutions

Huws Gray

City Plumbing Supplies

YESSS Electrical Limited

National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)

Lot 3: Building materials

Travis Perkins

Wolseley UK

Jewson Partnership Solutions

Huws Gray

National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)

Lot 4: Aids & Adaptations

ProCare

AKW Medi-Care Limited

City Plumbing Supplies

Jewson Partnership Solutions

UK Plumbing Supplies Limited

Lot 5: National consortia for independent merchants

National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)

Lot 6: Managed store - national supply (UK)

Wolseley UK

Jewson Partnership Solutions

Huws Gray

Travis Perkins

National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)

Lot 7: Managed store – Scotland

Jewson Partnership Solutions

Travis Perkins

National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)

Lot 8: Managed store – Wales

Huws Gray

Jewson Partnership Solutions

Travis Perkins

National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)

Lot 9: Managed service – national supply (UK)

Jewson Partnership Solutions

Wolseley UK

Huws Gray

Travis Perkins

National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)

Lot 10: Managed service – Scotland

Jewson Partnership Solutions

Wolseley UK

Huws Gray

Travis Perkins

National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)

Lot 11: Managed service – Wales

Huws Gray

Wolseley UK

Jewson Partnership Solutions

Travis Perkins

National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)

Lot 12: Specialist supply service route – Plumbing, heating & gas

Wolseley UK

National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)

Lot 13: Specialist supply service route – Electrical

Rexel UK

Wolseley UK

YESSS Electrical

National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)

Lot 14: Specialist supply service route – Building Materials

Jewson Partnership Solutions

Wolseley UK

National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)

Lot 15: On demand supply

Huws Gray

Travis Perkins

Lot 16: Multi-vendor (van stock management) technology

Inventor-e

Stock Right Now

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk