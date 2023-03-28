Suppliers named for £1.4bn materials framework

The Procurement for Housing (PfH) building materials framework, for UK housing associations and local authorities, is worth up to £1.42bn over four years.
Now in its sixth generation, the framework has been restructured with 16 lots allowing housing providers to procure plumbing, heating & gas, electrical and building materials, as well as aids & adaptations, through either specialist merchants, managed stores (set up for their sole use) or branch networks.
The framework has a number of regional lots, enabling Scottish and Welsh housing providers to procure from suppliers local to them. It also offers self-serve options, allowing operatives can pick up materials even when branches are closed.
An ‘on-demand’ category enables housing associations and councils to use merchant branch networks for ad hoc purchases, when needed. Social landlords can also procure a tech platform that allows direct labour organisations and subcontractors to manage van stock, source products locally and have oversight of all spend across the framework.
More than 450 housing providers used PfH’s previous materials framework.
Judy Ashcroft, materials category manager at PfH, said: “Rising costs and severe shortages have made the last few years pretty turbulent for social landlords procuring materials. The cost of living crisis is compounding this with housing associations and councils seeing a spike both in demand for homes and their own costs. More than ever, certainty is needed so the sector can meet tough targets on improving stock, but social landlords also need flexible, forward-thinking ways to source materials and deliver insights so they can manage their spend effectively.”
Lots and suppliers
Lot 1: Plumbing, heating & gas
- Wolseley UK Limited
- Jewson Partnership Solutions
- City Plumbing Supplies
- Huws Gray
- Travis Perkins
- UK Plumbing Supplies
- National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)
Lot 2: Electrical
- City Electrical Factors
- Edmundsons Electrical
- Rexel UK
- Jewson Partnership Solutions
- Huws Gray
- City Plumbing Supplies
- YESSS Electrical Limited
- National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)
Lot 3: Building materials
- Travis Perkins
- Wolseley UK
- Jewson Partnership Solutions
- Huws Gray
- National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)
Lot 4: Aids & Adaptations
- ProCare
- AKW Medi-Care Limited
- City Plumbing Supplies
- Jewson Partnership Solutions
- UK Plumbing Supplies Limited
Lot 5: National consortia for independent merchants
- National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)
Lot 6: Managed store - national supply (UK)
- Wolseley UK
- Jewson Partnership Solutions
- Huws Gray
- Travis Perkins
- National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)
Lot 7: Managed store – Scotland
- Jewson Partnership Solutions
- Travis Perkins
- National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)
Lot 8: Managed store – Wales
- Huws Gray
- Jewson Partnership Solutions
- Travis Perkins
- National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)
Lot 9: Managed service – national supply (UK)
- Jewson Partnership Solutions
- Wolseley UK
- Huws Gray
- Travis Perkins
- National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)
Lot 10: Managed service – Scotland
- Jewson Partnership Solutions
- Wolseley UK
- Huws Gray
- Travis Perkins
- National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)
Lot 11: Managed service – Wales
- Huws Gray
- Wolseley UK
- Jewson Partnership Solutions
- Travis Perkins
- National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)
Lot 12: Specialist supply service route – Plumbing, heating & gas
- Wolseley UK
- National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)
Lot 13: Specialist supply service route – Electrical
- Rexel UK
- Wolseley UK
- YESSS Electrical
- National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)
Lot 14: Specialist supply service route – Building Materials
- Jewson Partnership Solutions
- Wolseley UK
- National Merchant Buying Society (NMBS)
Lot 15: On demand supply
- Huws Gray
- Travis Perkins
Lot 16: Multi-vendor (van stock management) technology
- Inventor-e
- Stock Right Now
Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk