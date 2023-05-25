Suppliers named for Fusion21 framework

The Liverpool-based procurement organisation has prequalified 61 specialist firms for a four-year framework to support public sector organisations’ construction programmes.
The framework offers internal and external refurbishment, construction, new build and modular buildings.
It is expected to be worth £305m over its four-year term, Fusion21 said.
Operations director Peter Francis said: “Having responded to member and supply chain feedback, we have created a commercially efficient framework solution that will support the delivery of regeneration programmes, modernisation and upgrade works as well as the expansion of public sector estates.
“Fusion21 members accessing this compliant framework will benefit from support given by our technical procurement experts and an experienced supply chain, measurable efficiency savings, flexible call-off options - including direct award and geographical coverage across the UK down to a regional and local level - and social value delivery aligned to organisational priorities.”
Suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s refurbishment, construction, new build and modular buildings framework are:
- A&E Elkins
- Ammcass Group
- Apex Contractors
- Arc Group London
- Bann
- Boom Construction
- Borras Construction
- Breyer Group
- CLC Contractors
- Cablesheer Group
- Carmelcrest
- Clark Contracts
- Classic Builders (South West)
- Conamar Building Services
- Diamond Build
- Dodd Group (Midlands)
- Domino Commercial Interiors
- Durka
- EW Beard
- Eco-gee
- Emanuel Whitaker
- Equans Regeneration
- Eric Wright Construction
- GB Construction (Herts)
- Greenmount Projects
- Guildmore
- Higgins Partnerships
- Ian Williams
- Integra Buildings
- Irwin M&E
- J Harper & Sons (Leominster)
- J Tomlinson
- Jackson Jackson & Sons
- Kind & Company (Builders)
- Lawtech Group
- LCB Construction
- Logan Construction (South East)
- Lovell Partnerships
- Mascott Construction (Europe)
- Maurice Flynn & Sons
- Michael Donaghy (Painting & Decorating Contractor)
- Mulalley & Company
- Novus Property Solutions
- P McVey Mobile Buildings
- P Casey & Co
- Quartzelec
- R&M Williams (Holdings)
- Re-Gen Group
- Re-Gen (UK) Construction
- Saltash Enterprises
- Seddon Construction
- Sewell Construction
- Sterling Services (Northern)
- The Wiggett Group
- Thomas Sinden
- Trios Facilities Management
- TSG Building Services Plc
- United Living (South)
- Vinci Construction UK
- Wates Property Services
- Wernick Buildings.
