Suppliers named for Fusion21 framework

The Liverpool-based procurement organisation has prequalified 61 specialist firms for a four-year framework to support public sector organisations’ construction programmes.

The framework offers internal and external refurbishment, construction, new build and modular buildings.

It is expected to be worth £305m over its four-year term, Fusion21 said.

Operations director Peter Francis said: “Having responded to member and supply chain feedback, we have created a commercially efficient framework solution that will support the delivery of regeneration programmes, modernisation and upgrade works as well as the expansion of public sector estates.

“Fusion21 members accessing this compliant framework will benefit from support given by our technical procurement experts and an experienced supply chain, measurable efficiency savings, flexible call-off options - including direct award and geographical coverage across the UK down to a regional and local level - and social value delivery aligned to organisational priorities.”

Suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s refurbishment, construction, new build and modular buildings framework are:

A&E Elkins

Ammcass Group

Apex Contractors

Arc Group London

Bann

Boom Construction

Borras Construction

Breyer Group

CLC Contractors

Cablesheer Group

Carmelcrest

Clark Contracts

Classic Builders (South West)

Conamar Building Services

Diamond Build

Dodd Group (Midlands)

Domino Commercial Interiors

Durka

EW Beard

Eco-gee

Emanuel Whitaker

Equans Regeneration

Eric Wright Construction

GB Construction (Herts)

Greenmount Projects

Guildmore

Higgins Partnerships

Ian Williams

Integra Buildings

Irwin M&E

J Harper & Sons (Leominster)

J Tomlinson

Jackson Jackson & Sons

Kind & Company (Builders)

Lawtech Group

LCB Construction

Logan Construction (South East)

Lovell Partnerships

Mascott Construction (Europe)

Maurice Flynn & Sons

Michael Donaghy (Painting & Decorating Contractor)

Mulalley & Company

Novus Property Solutions

P McVey Mobile Buildings

P Casey & Co

Quartzelec

R&M Williams (Holdings)

Re-Gen Group

Re-Gen (UK) Construction

Saltash Enterprises

Seddon Construction

Sewell Construction

Sterling Services (Northern)

The Wiggett Group

Thomas Sinden

Trios Facilities Management

TSG Building Services Plc

United Living (South)

Vinci Construction UK

Wates Property Services

Wernick Buildings.

