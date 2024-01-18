Suppliers sought for £2bn power cable project

Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) is inviting suppliers of a wide range of construction services to a meeting to next week to learn more about the £2.1bn project and the business opportunities.

The ‘meet the buyer’ event takes place in Goole on Thursday 25th January 2024. See below for details.

EGL2 is a 2GW high voltage direct current (HVDC) electrical ‘superhighway’ cable link to be built between Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, and Drax in North Yorkshire. After travelling 440km under the sea from Peterhead, EGL2’s subsea cable will come ashore on the East Yorkshire coast at Wilsthorpe and then run underground for 68km to a new high voltage current (HVDC) converter station at Drax.

The project is being jointly developed by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Transmission (SSENT) and National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET).

Construction work is set to start this year, with the new connection due to be operational in 2029.

Next week’s drop-in event in Goole aims to connect potential suppliers across Yorkshire and Humberside with EGL2’s contractors Hitachi Energy and Bam Nuttall, who are building converter stations at either end of the cable.

Opportunities exist for suppliers of:

aggregates and ready-mix concrete

earthworks

building works

surfacing

precast concrete

mechanical & electrical services (fire & ventilation)

plant and tool hire

welfare and site services.

Ricky Saez, Eastern Green Link 2 project director, said: “EGL2 is significant and an extremely interesting project so we need a wide range of suppliers across lots of different sectors. We really want to tap into the expertise we know exists locally, so if your business is relevant to our requirements, please drop in for a chat.”

The EGL2 meet the buyer event will be at the Raise Business Centre, Tom Pudding Way, Goole, DN14 6BS between 11am and 6pm on the 25th of January 2024. There is no need to register – just turn up.

