Suppliers wanted for £700m house-building framework

EN:Procure’s new framework for new build housing will be used by a raft of local authorities and registered housing providers over a four year period to July 2027.

The scope of works undertaken via the framework agreement will include design, site preparation, site remediation, associated civil engineering and infrastructure works, new build construction, refurbishment and the development of various property types, including mixed use developments incorporating commercial or public infrastructure and or buildings.

Call offs under the framework may be undertaken on a on a single stage or multi-stage call-off basis, with provisions for early contractor involvement.

The framework is divided into four lots, based on project size

Lot 1: schemes up to a maximum of 10 units (total value: £70m)

Lot 2: schemes of between 8 and 45 units (total value: £140m)

Lot 3: schemes of between 30 and 100 units (total value: £140m)

Lot 4: schemes of 70 units or more (total value: £350m).

The contract notice is available at Find a Tender.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk