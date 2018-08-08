Surgo lands £14m housing contract

A Medburn Park street scene

Surgo has been appointed after competitive tender to construct 50 four- and five-bedroom ‘executive’ homes on a 4.1-hectare site at Medburn in Ponteland.

This latest contract brings the total number of homes that Surgo has under construction to 164 across five residential developments which include both the private residential and affordable homes sectors.

The development, to be known as Medburn Park, has been designed by Blake Hopkinson Architecture of North Shields.

Construction began at the end of June and is expected to finish in September 2020 after a 120-week construction programme of four phases.

Managing director James Walker said: “We have developed extensive experience over the years of building high quality new homes. We are now building 164 new homes at the same time, which is an impressive number of properties, given that we don’t solely focus on the housing market, so we are very pleased to announce this new project win and are hopeful it may lead to further residential development work in the future.”