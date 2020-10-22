Surveyor names new project management boss

Amy Cooper

With Robert Beaumont due to retire at the end of the year after nearly 35 years with the firm, Amy Cooper will succeed him as head of London project management from 1st January 2021.

A chartered building surveyor and a partner at Cushman & Wakefield, Amy Cooper has been advising on fit-out and relocation projects across the capital on behalf of the firm’s clients for more than 11 years.

At the same time, Edward Gregg will become head of the firm’s occupier project management team, with Sam Orwin continuing as head of investor project management.

Amy Cooper said: “I’m looking forward to building on our existing success in the London and southeast market at a time when the pandemic has had two significant and noticeable impacts in project management. One has been to underline the importance delivering buildings, be it new build, refurbishment or the fit-out of workplaces, that respond to the current environment we find ourselves in; and the second is a heightened need to deliver value throughout the design and construction process – both areas at which Cushman & Wakefield excels.”

Robert Beaumont will retire at the end of the year having begun his career with Bernard Thorpe in 1986, which was subsequently acquired by Debenham, Tewson & Chinnocks, which went on to be part of DTZ, which later merged with Cushman & Wakefield.

