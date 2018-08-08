Suspended jail sentence for construction waste cowboy

The site at Long Drove

Mixed commercial and construction/demolition waste was illegally stored at a site in Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, despite advice given by Environment Agency officers.

Cambridge magistrates heard that the site in Long Drove began as a skip hire site but soon became an unpermitted waste transfer station.

Stop notices were twice placed on the business but Daniel Lee Crockwell, aged 35, of Milton Road, Cambridge, carried on operating.

The court heard that Crockwell ignored advice and guidance given to him on several visits by Environment Agency officers. He had no previous waste experience but tried to compete with established businesses in the area.

He was handed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to pay £5,592 costs.

After the hearing, Environment Agency enforcement team leader Phil Henderson said: “Whilst the Environment Agency seeks to work with operators who co-operate and want to comply with the law, we will take action against those who don’t. Always make sure you are operating legally before embarking on a waste management activity or you are likely to get a visit from our enforcement officers.”