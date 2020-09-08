Swansea picks Kier for £30m semiconductor centre

The planned Centre for Integrative Semiconductor Materials

The three-storey building will provide 4,320 sqm for research and innovation to support the growth of the semiconductor industry in the UK. It will have 850 sqm of ISO Qualified clean rooms, laboratory research facilities and 20 offices

Kier is already on site at Swansea University’s Bay Campus, carrying out enabling work. The building is set to be complete in summer 2022.

Jason Taylor, operations director for Kier Regional Building Western & Wales, said: “This latest award builds on our relationship with Swansea University, having delivered the Impact building last year as well as a number of other refurbishment projects over the last five years.”

Swansea University vice-chancellor Paul Boyle said: “It is exciting to see this major project reach another important milestone, especially during such difficult times. The CISM project is a reflection of South Wales’ strength in semiconductor technology, and a paradigm of how universities can work collaboratively and successfully with industry and government to create innovation-led economic growth for our region.”

