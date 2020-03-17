Sweco beefs up buildings team

Peter Hender has joined Sweco from Peter Brett Associates

First up, Sweco UK has appointed Peter Hender as an operations director in its buildings team. He joins from Peter Brett Associates and brings more than 35 years’ experience in the engineering sector. He previously worked as a director with Ramboll UK, and held positions with WSP in the UK and Middle East.

In recent years, Peter Hender has worked on projects such as University College London’s Person-Environment-Activity Research Laboratory (PEARL), Canary Wharf’s Dollar Bay residential development and the redevelopment of West London’s Riverside Studios.

At Sweco, he will be involved in the Tottenham Hale development and the mixed residential, retail, hotel and restaurant development on the south site of Arundel Great Court in central London.

Peter Hender said of his new job: “Two professional focuses of mine are to reduce the impact of our built environment on the planet and to ensure that we create buildings that offer healthy, comfortable and practical surroundings for their occupants. The fact that both play a major part in Sweco’s approach to design – coupled with the business’ strong reputation – made it a great fit.

“There’s some really exciting projects underway and I’m looking forward to working closely with the rest of the buildings team. I’m also excited at the prospect of tapping into Sweco’s international network to deliver the best possible solutions that leverage its Nordic expertise.”

Geoffrey Palmer, Sweco UK’s director of buildings, said: “Peter’s extensive experience in large project design and delivery, strong technical skills and knowledge of cutting-edge technological solutions, such as BIM, makes him a huge asset to the team. His arrival will only further the quality of the consultancy and services we provide to our clients and help us continue planning and designing the sustainable cities and communities of the future.”

Sweco said that it was planning to make as many as 10 further hires to its buildings team.

