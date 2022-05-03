Sweco buys Norwegian architect

Arcasa Arkitekter's Riddergaarden project (illustration by Blår)

Arcasa Arkitekter has 70 employees and had sales of NOK125m (£10.6m) in 2021.

“Sweco began as an architecture firm in the 1950s and has grown out of the conviction that it is a strength to combine architectural and engineering consultancy services,” said Åsa Bergman, president and CEO of Sweco. “The acquisition means that we are continuing to strengthen our services in sustainable urban development.”

In autumn 2020, Sweco established architectural in the Norwegian market through the acquisition of TAG Arkitekter. The acquisition of Arcasa Arkitekter brings the total to 180 employees.

“Arcasa Arkitekter is an architecture firm with highly skilled employees that is behind a number of successful residential projects,” said Grete Aspelund, president of Sweco Norway. “I am very happy about the opportunity of welcoming Arcasa Arkitekter’s employees to Sweco.”

Anne Cathrine Lund-Steigedal, CEO of Arcasa Arkitekter, added: “We have been evaluating the possibility of entering into a strategic partnership for some time and consider Sweco to be the right partner for Arcasa Arkitekter. Architecture and urban development are key areas for Sweco, and by being a part of Europe’s largest architecture and engineering consultancy, we will have the scope to develop further.”

