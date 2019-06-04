Sweco expands in German power sector

Sweco said that the power generation market in Germany is transforming rapidly as renewable power generation is replacing nuclear and fossil power. The transition is placing new requirements on transmission and distribution networks, with major investments planned. It sees the acquisition as strengthening its ability to support the transition. With the acquisition, Sweco Germany will have an annual turnover of about €135m (£120m) and 1,420 employees in 35 offices across the country.

“By joining forces, we become even better positioned to support Germany’s effort to curb climate change and the transition towards renewable energy,” said Sweco president and CEO Åsa Bergman. Our long-term ambition in Germany is clear. We want to grow and expand our market leadership, to even better serve clients and attract talent.”

Imp’s services include transmission line planning, GIS, surveying, approval management and land acquisition. It has full-year revenue of approximately €20m and earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation of approximately €2m.

Ina Brandes, business area president of Sweco Germany & Central Europe, said: "The combination of our areas of expertise is a perfect match, and jointly we can offer our clients a one-stop-shop experience. In addition, we have known each other for many years, and we are convinced that together we will be able to offer solutions for many of the challenges our clients are facing – be it the energy transition with the rapid expansion of transmission grids, the coal energy phase-out or the investment backlog in infrastructure."

Imp’s managing partners Wolfgang Becker and Rainer Koehne added: “Imp and Sweco complement each other perfectly in their range of services. We are happy to develop our company further with a strong partner and to open up new markets together. We see many opportunities for our clients and employees to benefit from joining forces.” Both will remain with Sweco in their existing roles.