Sweco makes room to grow in Edinburgh
Swedish consulting engineer Sweco has moved into new offices in Edinburgh as part of a plan for expansion.
Sweco currently employs 165 people in the city across transportation, energy, environment, water and asset management. It has relocated to a new 14,000 sq ft office at Fountainbridge in the city centre to accommodate further growth to 200 staff.
Sweco was recently appointed to lead the £113m Cross Tay Link Road project on the outskirts of Perth and is also working on the 1.7 million sq ft Edinburgh St James development. Sweco is also handling route option development work for the upgrade of the A96 between Hardmuir and Fochabers.
Sweco UK managing director Max Joy said: “We have experienced strong continual sustainable growth of our Edinburgh office and this move will provide us with greater capacity to deliver a strong pipeline of new work to existing and new clients.
“Together with providing our transport teams with more capacity to continue to win and deliver large infrastructure contracts across Scotland, this move will enable us to bring in the skills we need to develop and grow other areas of the business in the region.”
