Sweco to assess Belgian hydrogen/CO2 network feasibility

As demand to hydrogen as a low-carbon fuel increases, the ports of Ghent and Antwerp are earmarked as important hubs for hydrogen distribution across Europe.

Erwin Malcorps, business area president for Sweco Belgium, said: “Transporting hydrogen and green molecules is essential in redesigning Europe’s energy system. As an engineering partner, we are happy to contribute to a sustainable and climate positive society”.

The feasibility study assignment covers about 70 kilometres of pipeline. Sweco’s contract also includes design, environment impact assessment and safety coordination.

The Belgian government has committed to support the development of at least 150 kilometres of hydrogen and CO 2 pipelines across the country and is providing financial support through various funds including the Energy Transition Fund, to the project.

Sweco’s contract runs until January 2024. The first hydrogen and CO 2 grid connections are planned to be commissioned in 2026.

