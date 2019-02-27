Sweco to design 40km of new Polish roads

The work has an overall order value of SEK64m (£5.2m).

One of the projects, which will be carried out by Sweco and local business partners, involves the planning and design of an 18km section of the S7 expressway between the Widoma junction and Krakow. Engineering challenges include changing the course of the Dłubnia River and a stream that flow through the planned route. There are also buildings of significant historical value along the route and they will need to be taken into consideration in the design.

In Lower Silesia, Sweco will be responsible for road safety improvement of 13km of the national road number 8, considered to be one of the most dangerous stretches of the road network in Poland.

In the Silesia area, Sweco will expand a section of the national road number 1 and in Częstochowa City, Sweco, in consortia with local business partners, will design the reconstruction of a section that is part of one of the largest road investments in the history of the city.

“The new roads will contribute to shortened travel time, increased traffic capacity as well as improved traffic flow and traffic safety,” said Sweco senior advisor Bo Carlsson. “It will improve the living conditions for residents and stimulate the local economy.”