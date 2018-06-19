Sydney metro project gets $3bn budget boost

The NSW government is also investing AU$28m to accelerate the completion of the final business case to get on with the next stage.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that the project would be a legacy for generations of Sydney commuters. “Sydney Metro West will be our city’s next big underground metro railway – a new, easy link between Sydney CBD [central business district] and Parramatta – and we’re getting on with the job as quickly as possible,” she said.

The funding will allow Sydney Metro to start designing new metro railway stations and precincts and move forward with the planning approvals process, continuing the community and industry consultation that has been taking place.

Minister for transport and infrastructure Andrew Constance confirmed that Sydney Metro West will link the Sydney CBD with Parramatta and Westmead via the Bays Precinct and Sydney Olympic Park, and that work is under way to determine other stations along the route. “We have already begun the work to determine the best underground route between the Sydney CBD and Greater Parramatta with a program of geotechnical drilling, which will continue,” he said.

Subject to the final business case the NSW government intends to start construction on Sydney Metro West in the next term of government.

Construction is also already under way to extend the Metro into the Sydney CBD and beyond to Bankstown, to open in 2024 – when Sydney will have 31 metro stations and a new 66km metro system.