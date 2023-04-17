Systra snaps up Subterra

From left to right: Subterra CEO José Miguel Galera and COO Manuel de Cabo sign the deal with Systra’s COO Jean-Charles Vollery

With a staff of around 100 and offices in Spain, Colombia, Chile and Peru, Subterra has over 25 years’ experience on over 100 completed tunnel and microtunnel projects.

Systra said that the acquisition will strengthen the group’s capabilities in the tunnelling sector and provide access to new markets.

It is also expected to help Systra expand within Europe and especially in Spain and Portugal where the transport and construction markets are being boosted by the European recovery plan.

Systra has been active in the Iberian market for over 20 years, notably in support of the modernisation of the Bilbao metro, but also on high-speed line projects. The group’s ambitions in this region are reflected in the creation of a new subsidiary, Systra Ibérica, which will cover the Spanish and Portuguese markets.

Subterra is Systra’s third acquisition in the field of tunnel engineering. It follow the acquisition of SWS, and Italian company, in 2021 and of the Australian company Bamser earlier this year. Both companies specialise in the design of tunnels and underground structures.

Jean-Charles Vollery, chief operating officer of Systra, said: “I am delighted that Systra will be integrating the talented teams of Subterra, which will strengthen our position as a reference in specialised and complex underground works.

“There are many synergies, both technical and commercial, between our two companies, and I would like to pay tribute to the level of expertise that José Miguel Galera, its CEO, has brought to Subterra since its creation in 2008.”

